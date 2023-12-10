Wagner vs. Columbia December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Columbia Lions (3-4) play the Wagner Seahawks (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Wagner vs. Columbia Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Wagner Players to Watch
- Abbey Hsu: 21.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kitty Henderson: 14.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cecelia Collins: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Paige Lauder: 5.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Fliss Henderson: 4.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Columbia Players to Watch
