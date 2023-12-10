The Columbia Lions (6-4) hope to build on a four-game winning stretch when they host the Wagner Seahawks (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium.

Wagner Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wagner vs. Columbia Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks score an average of 60.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 66.3 the Lions allow.

Wagner is 3-0 when it scores more than 66.3 points.

Columbia is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.5 points.

The Lions average 74.1 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 61.8 the Seahawks give up.

Columbia is 6-3 when scoring more than 61.8 points.

Wagner is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 74.1 points.

This year the Lions are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Seahawks concede.

The Seahawks shoot 36.3% from the field, 4.7% lower than the Lions allow.

Wagner Leaders

Semie Brar: 11.5 PTS, 2 STL, 38.6 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

11.5 PTS, 2 STL, 38.6 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Kiera Edmonds: 9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 47.5 FG%

9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 47.5 FG% Taleah Washington: 9 PTS, 2 STL, 29 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40)

9 PTS, 2 STL, 29 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40) Rakisha Ballinger: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 30.6 FG%

7.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 30.6 FG% Paige Lyons: 8.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Wagner Schedule