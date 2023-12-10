Zach Wilson will be up against the seventh-worst passing defense in the NFL when his New York Jets take on the Houston Texans in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Wilson has recorded 1,944 passing yards (194.4 per game) this year, going 190-for-321 (59.2%) with six touchdown passes and seven interceptions. On the ground, Wilson has also rushed 33 times for 199 yards, averaging 19.9 yards per game.

Wilson vs. the Texans

Wilson vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 145 PASS YPG / PASS TD

Four opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Houston this year.

10 players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Texans this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Houston in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more touchdowns in an outing against the Texans this season.

Wilson will play against the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this week. The Texans allow 245.2 passing yards per contest.

The Texans' defense is second in the league by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (12 total passing TDs).

Zach Wilson Passing Props vs. the Texans

Passing Yards: 187.5 (-115)

187.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-139)

Wilson Passing Insights

Wilson has bettered his passing yards prop total in four games this year, or 44.4%.

The Jets, who are 30th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 62.3% of the time while running 37.7%.

Wilson's 6.1 yards per attempt rank 29th in the NFL.

Wilson has thrown for a touchdown in five of 10 games this season, with more than one TD pass once.

He has six total touchdowns this season (60.0% of his team's 10 offensive TDs).

Wilson has attempted 28 passes in the red zone (45.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 7-for-15 / 81 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 23-for-39 / 263 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 33-for-49 / 263 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 17-for-36 / 240 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 19-for-33 / 186 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs

