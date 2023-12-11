New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bronx County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Bronx County, New York today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bronx County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Iona Preparatory at St Raymond High School for Boys
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Bronx, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.