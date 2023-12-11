The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the VCU Rams square off in one of four games on the college basketball slate on Monday that include CAA teams.

CAA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Monmouth Hawks at Lafayette Leopards 6:00 PM ET, Monday, December 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Longwood Lancers at Stony Brook Seawolves 6:30 PM ET, Monday, December 11 - Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Charleston (SC) Cougars 7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 11 - Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. VCU Rams 7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

