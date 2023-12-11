Cameron Johnson and his Brooklyn Nets teammates take on the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Johnson had seven points in his most recent game, which ended in a 124-97 win versus the Wizards.

With prop bets available for Johnson, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 14.5 14.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 Assists 2.5 2.7 PRA -- 23.2 PR -- 20.5 3PM 2.5 2.4



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Kings

Johnson has taken 11.9 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 8.6% and 8.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.4 threes per game, or 10.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Johnson's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.5 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Kings allow 116.7 points per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Kings allow 43.8 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Kings have allowed 27.6 per game, 24th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are ranked 11th in the NBA, conceding 12 makes per game.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 36 10 6 2 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.