Cameron Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets take the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on December 8, Thomas produced 17 points and four assists in a 124-97 win versus the Wizards.

With prop bets available for Thomas, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 23.7 Rebounds -- 3.5 Assists -- 2.3 PRA -- 29.5 PR -- 27.2 3PM 1.5 2.1



Cameron Thomas Insights vs. the Kings

Thomas has taken 19.8 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 12.4% and 11.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 8.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nets rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.5 possessions per contest.

The Kings are the 21st-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 116.7 points per game.

Conceding 43.8 rebounds per game, the Kings are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Kings have conceded 27.6 per game, 24th in the NBA.

The Kings are the 11th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12 made 3-pointers per game.

Cameron Thomas vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 11/15/2022 21 12 2 3 1 0 1

