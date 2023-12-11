Monday's game that pits the Columbia Lions (7-3) against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-5) at Rothman Center has a projected final score of 78-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Columbia, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on December 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Teaneck, New Jersey Venue: Rothman Center

Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Computer Predicted Spread: Columbia (-5.1)

Columbia (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Fairleigh Dickinson has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Columbia, who is 4-4-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Knights are 5-4-0 and the Lions are 3-5-0.

Columbia Performance Insights

The Lions' +121 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.8 points per game (121st in college basketball) while allowing 65.7 per contest (62nd in college basketball).

Columbia pulls down 37.2 rebounds per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 33.7 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

Columbia connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (168th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

Columbia has committed 2.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.3 (218th in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (52nd in college basketball).

