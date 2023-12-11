The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-5) will host the Columbia Lions (7-3) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey TV: ESPN+

Columbia Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 46.4% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 43.2% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Columbia has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.2% from the field.

The Lions are the 165th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 160th.

The Lions' 77.8 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 79.5 the Knights allow.

Columbia is 3-0 when it scores more than 79.5 points.

Columbia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Columbia scored 70.4 points per game last season, 5.4 more than it averaged away (65.0).

The Lions conceded 72.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.5 away.

Beyond the arc, Columbia sunk fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.0%) than at home (32.3%) as well.

