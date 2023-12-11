How to Watch Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on TV or Live Stream - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-5) will host the Columbia Lions (7-3) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Ivy League Games
Columbia Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 46.4% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 43.2% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Columbia has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.2% from the field.
- The Lions are the 165th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 160th.
- The Lions' 77.8 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 79.5 the Knights allow.
- Columbia is 3-0 when it scores more than 79.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Columbia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Columbia scored 70.4 points per game last season, 5.4 more than it averaged away (65.0).
- The Lions conceded 72.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.5 away.
- Beyond the arc, Columbia sunk fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.0%) than at home (32.3%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Columbia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 69-57
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|L 80-71
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|12/5/2023
|Lafayette
|W 83-72
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/11/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Rothman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|1/4/2024
|Mount Saint Vincent
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.