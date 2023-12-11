The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-5) will host the Columbia Lions (7-3) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Ivy League Games

Columbia Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 46.4% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 43.2% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Columbia has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.2% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 165th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 160th.
  • The Lions' 77.8 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 79.5 the Knights allow.
  • Columbia is 3-0 when it scores more than 79.5 points.

Columbia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Columbia scored 70.4 points per game last season, 5.4 more than it averaged away (65.0).
  • The Lions conceded 72.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.5 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Columbia sunk fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.0%) than at home (32.3%) as well.

Columbia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Loyola (MD) W 69-57 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ New Hampshire L 80-71 Lundholm Gymnasium
12/5/2023 Lafayette W 83-72 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/11/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson - Rothman Center
12/30/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium
1/4/2024 Mount Saint Vincent - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

