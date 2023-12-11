The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-4) play the Columbia Lions (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Columbia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Columbia Players to Watch

Ansley Almonor: 17.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Sean Moore: 12.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jo'el Emanuel: 11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK DeVante Jamison: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Munden Jr.: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Almonor: 17.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Moore: 12.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Emanuel: 11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jamison: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Munden: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fairleigh Dickinson Rank Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Columbia AVG Columbia Rank 47th 77.4 Points Scored 67.8 276th 293rd 74.2 Points Allowed 75.8 324th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 30.7 248th 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 85th 8.2 3pt Made 7.8 125th 62nd 14.7 Assists 11.7 289th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.