The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-4) play the Columbia Lions (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Columbia Players to Watch

  • Ansley Almonor: 17.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sean Moore: 12.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jo'el Emanuel: 11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DeVante Jamison: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joe Munden Jr.: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fairleigh Dickinson Rank Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Columbia AVG Columbia Rank
47th 77.4 Points Scored 67.8 276th
293rd 74.2 Points Allowed 75.8 324th
210th 31.3 Rebounds 30.7 248th
48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
85th 8.2 3pt Made 7.8 125th
62nd 14.7 Assists 11.7 289th
104th 11.1 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

