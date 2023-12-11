Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson December 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-4) play the Columbia Lions (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Columbia Players to Watch
- Ansley Almonor: 17.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sean Moore: 12.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jo'el Emanuel: 11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DeVante Jamison: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Munden Jr.: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
|Fairleigh Dickinson AVG
|Columbia AVG
|Columbia Rank
|47th
|77.4
|Points Scored
|67.8
|276th
|293rd
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|75.8
|324th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|30.7
|248th
|48th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
