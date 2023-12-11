The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-5) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Columbia Lions (7-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 158.5.

Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Teaneck, New Jersey

Teaneck, New Jersey Venue: Rothman Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Columbia -2.5 158.5

Columbia Betting Records & Stats

Columbia's eight games this season have all gone under this contest's total of 158.5 points.

The average point total in Columbia's contests this year is 143.5, 15.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lions are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Columbia has won three of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, the Lions have won three of their four games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Columbia has a 58.3% chance to win.

Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Columbia 0 0% 77.8 160.3 65.7 145.2 145.8 Fairleigh Dickinson 4 44.4% 82.5 160.3 79.5 145.2 151.8

Additional Columbia Insights & Trends

The 77.8 points per game the Lions average are the same as the Knights allow.

Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Columbia 4-4-0 2-2 3-5-0 Fairleigh Dickinson 5-4-0 2-4 5-4-0

Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Columbia Fairleigh Dickinson 6-9 Home Record 10-5 1-13 Away Record 8-9 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1 6-7-1 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 65.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-1 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

