Daniel Bellinger did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants match up with the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 14. Looking for Bellinger's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Bellinger's season stats include 145 yards on 13 receptions (11.2 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 15 times.

Daniel Bellinger Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

No other receiver is on the injury list for the Giants.

Game Day: December 11, 2023

December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Bellinger 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 15 13 145 83 0 11.2

Bellinger Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 3 @49ers 1 1 8 0 Week 4 Seahawks 1 1 6 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 3 3 43 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 3 2 34 0 Week 11 @Commanders 3 3 38 0 Week 12 Patriots 1 1 8 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.