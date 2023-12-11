New York Giants receiver Daniel Bellinger has a difficult matchup in Week 14 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are giving up the 10th-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 203.8 per game.

Bellinger has a 145-yard year on 13 catches so far. He has been targeted on 15 occasions, and averages 14.5 yards.

Bellinger vs. the Packers

Bellinger vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 22 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 22 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Green Bay in the 2023 season.

13 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 203.8 passing yards per game allowed by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The Packers' defense is fourth in the NFL by giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (13 total passing TDs).

Daniel Bellinger Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-120)

Bellinger Receiving Insights

In four of six games this year, Bellinger has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Bellinger has received 4.3% of his team's 352 passing attempts this season (15 targets).

He has averaged 9.7 yards per target (145 yards on 15 targets).

Having played nine games this year, Bellinger has not had a TD reception.

Bellinger's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

