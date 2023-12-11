With the New York Giants taking on the Green Bay Packers in Week 14 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Daniel Bellinger a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Bellinger will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Daniel Bellinger score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Bellinger has hauled in 13 passes on 15 targets for 145 yards, averaging 14.5 yards per game.

Having played nine games this year, Bellinger has not tallied a TD reception.

Daniel Bellinger Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 3 @49ers 1 1 8 0 Week 4 Seahawks 1 1 6 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 3 3 43 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 3 2 34 0 Week 11 @Commanders 3 3 38 0 Week 12 Patriots 1 1 8 0

Rep Daniel Bellinger with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.