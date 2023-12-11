New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton has a tough matchup in Week 14 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are giving up the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 203.8 per game.

Slayton has a team-best 435 yards receiving on 32 grabs (on 53 targets) with one TD this campaign, averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Slayton vs. the Packers

Slayton vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 79 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 79 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Packers have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 203.8 passing yards the Packers give up per outing makes them the 10th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Packers have put up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Packers' defense is fourth in the NFL in that category.

Darius Slayton Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Slayton Receiving Insights

In five of 11 games this year, Slayton has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Slayton has received 15.1% of his team's 352 passing attempts this season (53 targets).

He has been targeted 53 times, averaging 8.2 yards per target (43rd in NFL).

In one of 12 games this season, Slayton has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (6.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

Slayton has been targeted two times in the red zone (6.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts).

Slayton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

