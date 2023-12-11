When the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers match up in Week 14 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Darius Slayton get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Darius Slayton score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Slayton has 32 receptions (53 targets) and a team-leading 435 yards receiving (36.3 per game) plus one TD.

Slayton has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Darius Slayton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 15 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 3 62 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 3 32 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 2 23 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 4 2 35 0 Week 6 @Bills 6 4 69 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0 Week 8 Jets 2 1 -1 0 Week 9 @Raiders 7 4 59 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 4 3 21 0 Week 11 @Commanders 5 4 82 1 Week 12 Patriots 3 2 16 0

