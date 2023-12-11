The Brooklyn Nets, Day'Ron Sharpe included, take on the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 124-97 win against the Wizards, Sharpe put up 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

In this article, we break down Sharpe's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Day'Ron Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.0 6.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.8 7.0 Assists -- 0.9 1.4 PRA -- 14.7 15.3 PR -- 13.8 13.9



Day'Ron Sharpe Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 5.4% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.0 per contest.

Sharpe's Nets average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.5 possessions per contest.

The Kings concede 116.7 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

The Kings allow 43.8 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Kings are 24th in the league, allowing 27.6 per game.

Day'Ron Sharpe vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2022 12 7 3 3 1 1 0

