Donte DiVincenzo and the New York Knicks match up versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

DiVincenzo totaled six points in his last game, which ended in a 133-123 loss against the Celtics.

In this piece we'll examine DiVincenzo's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Donte DiVincenzo Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.9 10.9 Rebounds -- 2.8 2.6 Assists -- 1.7 1.7 PRA -- 13.4 15.2 PR -- 11.7 13.5 3PM 2.5 2.2 3.1



Donte DiVincenzo Insights vs. the Raptors

DiVincenzo has taken 7.2 shots per game this season and made 3.0 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

DiVincenzo is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

DiVincenzo's Knicks average 99.9 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Raptors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.8 points per contest, the Raptors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Raptors are the 11th-ranked team in the league, allowing 43.5 rebounds per game.

Conceding 26.2 assists per contest, the Raptors are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Raptors are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Donte DiVincenzo vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 22 21 1 1 7 0 0

