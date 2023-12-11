New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Erie County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Erie County, New York today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Erie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holland High School at Alden Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Alden, NY
- Conference: Erie County 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.