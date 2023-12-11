New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Franklin County, New York today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Franklin County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chateaugay Central School at St. Lawrence Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Brasher Falls, NY
- Conference: East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tupper Lake Senior High School at Brushton Moira Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Brushton, NY
- Conference: East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
