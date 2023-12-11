Green Bay (6-6) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with New York (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Packers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is 37 in the contest.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Packers' upcoming game against Giants, check out the page below, where we provide stats to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Giants vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Giants have been winning three times, have been losing six times, and have been tied three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Packers have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 3.4 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.2 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Giants have won the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

The Packers have won the second quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 12 games this year, the Giants have won the third quarter four times, lost seven times, and tied one time.

In 12 games this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter nine times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

Offensively, Green Bay is averaging 7.6 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this season. It is allowing 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (18th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

In 12 games this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in that quarter.

Giants vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Giants have been winning four times, have been losing seven times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

At the end of the first half, the Packers have led five times (4-1 in those games), have trailed six times (1-5), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

2nd Half

Out of 12 games this season, the Giants have won the second half three times, been outscored eight times, and tied one time.

In 12 games this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half six times, lost three times, and been knotted up three times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 12.9 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 10 points on average in the second half.

