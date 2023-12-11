On Monday, December 11 at 8:15 PM ET, the Green Bay Packers will face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Packers will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

From an offensive standpoint, the Packers rank 17th in the NFL with 329.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 18th in total defense (340 yards allowed per contest). The Giants have been sputtering offensively, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 13.3 points per game. They have been more productive on defense, allowing 24.3 points per contest (26th-ranked).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (-6.5) Over (37) Packers 24, Giants 16

Giants Betting Info

The Giants have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York is 4-7-1 ATS this season.

The Giants have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

In 2023, three New York games have gone over the point total.

The average total points scored in Giants games this year (37) is 3.5 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Packers Betting Info

The Packers have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this game.

Green Bay has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, six of Green Bay's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Packers games average 42.4 total points per game this season, 5.4 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Giants vs. Packers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Green Bay 21.5 20.3 19.7 19.5 23.3 21 New York 13.3 24.3 7.4 18.2 17.4 28.7

