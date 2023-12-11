The New York Giants will host the Green Bay Packers on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds

Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +500

Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

A.J. Dillon Touchdown Odds

Dillon Odds to Score First TD: +550

Dillon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300

More Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Saquon Barkley - 67.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) Darius Slayton - - 27.5 (-113) Wan'Dale Robinson - - 25.5 (-113) Jalin Hyatt - - 26.5 (-113) Tommy Devito 174.5 (-113) - -

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Romeo Doubs - - 46.5 (-113) Tucker Kraft - - 28.5 (-113) Jordan Love 225.5 (-113) - - Jayden Reed - - 44.5 (-113) Dontayvion Wicks - - 31.5 (-113)

