The New York Giants' (4-8) injury report heading into their matchup with the Green Bay Packers (6-6) currently has eight players on it. The matchup starts at 8:15 PM on Monday, December 11 from MetLife Stadium.

The Giants' last game was a 10-7 win over the New England Patriots.

The Packers head into the matchup after winning 27-19 over the Kansas City Chiefs in their last outing on December 3.

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyrod Taylor QB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Parris Campbell WR Knee Questionable Daniel Bellinger TE Illness Questionable A'Shawn Robinson DL Hamstring Questionable Dexter Lawrence DL Hamstring Questionable Isaiah Simmons S Ankle Questionable Carter Coughlin LB Hip Full Participation In Practice Evan Neal OT Ankle Out

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Knee Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Out Elgton Jenkins OL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Darnell Savage Jr. S Chest Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Out Eric Stokes CB Hamstring Questionable Quay Walker LB Shoulder Doubtful Devonte Wyatt DL Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Owens S Knee Limited Participation In Practice Josiah Deguara TE Hip Full Participation In Practice Jayden Reed WR Chest Limited Participation In Practice

Giants vs. Packers Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC

Giants Season Insights

The Giants rank worst in total yards per game (258.7), but they've been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 27th in the NFL with 364.3 total yards ceded per contest.

The Giants rank second-worst in points per game (13.3), but they've been more effective defensively, ranking 26th in the NFL with 24.3 points surrendered per contest.

The Giants' passing offense has been bottom-five this season, putting up 151.6 passing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 21st with 228.3 passing yards ceded per contest.

New York's defense has been bottom-five in run defense this season, allowing 136.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Offensively, it ranks 18th with 107.1 rushing yards per contest.

After forcing 19 turnovers (12th in NFL) and turning the ball over 14 times (ninth in NFL) this season, the Giants have the eighth-ranked turnover margin of +5.

Giants vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Packers (-6)

Packers (-6) Moneyline: Packers (-275), Giants (+225)

Packers (-275), Giants (+225) Total: 37 points

