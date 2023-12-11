How to Watch Giants vs. Packers Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Green Bay Packers (6-6) head into a matchup with the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium on a three-game winning streak.
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup.
How to Watch Packers vs. Giants
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Available on streaming services
Giants Insights
- The Giants average seven fewer points per game (13.3) than the Packers surrender (20.3).
- The Giants collect 81.3 fewer yards per game (258.7) than the Packers give up per contest (340).
- New York rushes for 107.1 yards per game, 29.2 fewer than the 136.3 Green Bay allows per contest.
- The Giants have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Packers have forced (13).
Giants Home Performance
- The Giants score fewer points at home (7.4 per game) than they do overall (13.3), but also allow fewer at home (18.2 per game) than overall (24.3).
- The Giants accumulate 237.8 yards per game at home (20.9 fewer than overall), and give up 270.6 at home (93.7 fewer than overall).
- At home, New York picks up fewer passing yards (120.4 per game) than it does overall (151.6). But it also concedes fewer passing yards at home (165.8) than overall (228.3).
- The Giants pick up more rushing yards at home (117.4 per game) than they do overall (107.1), and concede fewer at home (104.8 per game) than overall (136.1).
- The Giants convert fewer third downs at home (27.5%) than they do overall (30.9%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (23.2%) than overall (35.1%).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|at Dallas
|L 49-17
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Washington
|W 31-19
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|New England
|W 10-7
|FOX
|12/11/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|ABC
|12/17/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|12/25/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
