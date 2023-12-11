The Green Bay Packers (6-6) head into a matchup with the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Packers vs. Giants

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC

Giants Insights

The Giants average seven fewer points per game (13.3) than the Packers surrender (20.3).

The Giants collect 81.3 fewer yards per game (258.7) than the Packers give up per contest (340).

New York rushes for 107.1 yards per game, 29.2 fewer than the 136.3 Green Bay allows per contest.

The Giants have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Packers have forced (13).

Giants Home Performance

The Giants score fewer points at home (7.4 per game) than they do overall (13.3), but also allow fewer at home (18.2 per game) than overall (24.3).

The Giants accumulate 237.8 yards per game at home (20.9 fewer than overall), and give up 270.6 at home (93.7 fewer than overall).

At home, New York picks up fewer passing yards (120.4 per game) than it does overall (151.6). But it also concedes fewer passing yards at home (165.8) than overall (228.3).

The Giants pick up more rushing yards at home (117.4 per game) than they do overall (107.1), and concede fewer at home (104.8 per game) than overall (136.1).

The Giants convert fewer third downs at home (27.5%) than they do overall (30.9%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (23.2%) than overall (35.1%).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Dallas L 49-17 FOX 11/19/2023 at Washington W 31-19 FOX 11/26/2023 New England W 10-7 FOX 12/11/2023 Green Bay - ABC 12/17/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 12/25/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 12/31/2023 Los Angeles - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.