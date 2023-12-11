The Green Bay Packers (6-6) carry a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite in the game. The game's total has been listed at 37 points.

Before the Packers take on the Giants, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Packers (-6.5) 37 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Packers (-6.5) 37 -330 +265 Bet on this game with FanDuel

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC

Against the spread, New York is 4-7-1 this year.

The Giants have won twice ATS (2-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.

This season, three of New York's 12 games have hit the over.

So far this season, Green Bay has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in six of Green Bay's 12 games with a set total.

Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Saquon Barkley - - 70.5 (-115) - 18.5 (-115) - Darius Slayton - - - - 25.5 (-118) - Jalin Hyatt - - - - 29.5 (-115) - Wan'Dale Robinson - - - - 26.5 (-115) - Daniel Bellinger - - - - 14.5 (-120) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

