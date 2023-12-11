Giants vs. Packers Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 14
The Green Bay Packers (6-6) carry a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite in the game. The game's total has been listed at 37 points.
Giants vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Green Bay Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Packers (-6.5)
|37
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Packers (-6.5)
|37
|-330
|+265
New York vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: ABC
Giants vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Against the spread, New York is 4-7-1 this year.
- The Giants have won twice ATS (2-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.
- This season, three of New York's 12 games have hit the over.
- So far this season, Green Bay has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread.
- The teams have hit the over in six of Green Bay's 12 games with a set total.
Giants Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Saquon Barkley
|-
|-
|70.5 (-115)
|-
|18.5 (-115)
|-
|Darius Slayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25.5 (-118)
|-
|Jalin Hyatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29.5 (-115)
|-
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26.5 (-115)
|-
|Daniel Bellinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14.5 (-120)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
