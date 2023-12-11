Giants vs. Packers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Green Bay Packers (6-6) will aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
Before the Packers take on the Giants, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Giants vs. Packers Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
Sportsbook
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Packers
|6.5
|37
|-300
|+240
Giants vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats
New York Giants
- Giants games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 37 points in six of 12 outings.
- The average total for New York games this season has been 40.5, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Giants are 4-7-1 against the spread this season.
- The Giants have won three, or 27.3%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.
- New York has a record of 1-4 when it is set as an underdog of +240 or more by sportsbooks this season.
Green Bay Packers
- Green Bay has an average point total of 42.4 in their outings this year, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Packers have put together a record of 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Packers have been moneyline favorites just twice before this season and they split the two games.
- Green Bay has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.
Packers vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Packers
|21.5
|18
|20.3
|8
|42.4
|7
|12
|Giants
|13.3
|32
|24.3
|26
|40.5
|6
|12
Giants vs. Packers Betting Insights & Trends
Giants
- In its last three contests, New York has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.
- In their past three contests, the Giants have hit the over twice.
- The Packers have put up just 15 more points than their opponents this year (1.2 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 133 points (11 per game).
Packers
- Over its past three contests, Green Bay has covered the spread each time, and is 3-0 overall.
- In Green Bay's past three games, it has hit the over twice.
- The Packers have totaled only 15 more points than their opponents this season (1.2 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 133 points (11 per game).
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.5
|39.4
|41.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24
|21.4
|25.9
|ATS Record
|4-7-1
|2-2-1
|2-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-9-0
|0-5-0
|3-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-8
|2-3
|1-5
Packers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.4
|42.2
|42.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.9
|22.7
|23.2
|ATS Record
|7-5-0
|4-2-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-6-0
|2-4-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-4
|3-1
|2-3
