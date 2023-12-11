The New York Knicks, Isaiah Hartenstein included, face off versus the Toronto Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 133-123 loss to the Celtics, Hartenstein had five points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Now let's dig into Hartenstein's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Isaiah Hartenstein Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 5.3 3.7 Rebounds 8.5 5.6 6.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.5 PRA -- 12.1 12.1 PR -- 10.9 10.6



Isaiah Hartenstein Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 4.3% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 3.8 per contest.

The Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.9. His opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Raptors are ranked 15th in the league, allowing 112.8 points per game.

The Raptors are the 11th-ranked team in the league, conceding 43.5 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 26.2 assists per game, the Raptors are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

Isaiah Hartenstein vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 16 4 8 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.