Isaiah Hodgins Week 14 Preview vs. the Packers
Isaiah Hodgins has a difficult matchup when his New York Giants meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 14 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Packers concede 203.8 passing yards per game, 10th-best in the NFL.
Hodgins has 154 receiving yards on 15 grabs (25 targets), with two TDs, averaging 15.4 yards per game.
Hodgins vs. the Packers
- Hodgins vs the Packers (since 2021): No games
- Green Bay has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.
- The Packers have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.
- Green Bay has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.
- The Packers surrender 203.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Packers' defense ranks first in the league with 13 passing TDs allowed so far this year.
Giants Player Previews
Isaiah Hodgins Receiving Props vs. the Packers
- Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-115)
Hodgins Receiving Insights
- Hodgins has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet twice in seven games this season.
- Hodgins has been targeted on 25 of his team's 352 passing attempts this season (7.1% target share).
- He has racked up 6.2 yards per target (154 yards on 25 targets).
- Hodgins has made two touchdown catches this year in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.
- He has 13.3% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (two).
- With three red zone targets, Hodgins has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
Hodgins' Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Patriots
|11/26/2023
|Week 12
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|11/19/2023
|Week 11
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cowboys
|11/12/2023
|Week 10
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Raiders
|11/5/2023
|Week 9
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|10/22/2023
|Week 7
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
