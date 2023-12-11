Isaiah Hodgins has a difficult matchup when his New York Giants meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 14 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Packers concede 203.8 passing yards per game, 10th-best in the NFL.

Hodgins has 154 receiving yards on 15 grabs (25 targets), with two TDs, averaging 15.4 yards per game.

Hodgins vs. the Packers

Hodgins vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Packers have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Green Bay has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Packers surrender 203.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers' defense ranks first in the league with 13 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Giants Player Previews

Isaiah Hodgins Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-115)

Hodgins Receiving Insights

Hodgins has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet twice in seven games this season.

Hodgins has been targeted on 25 of his team's 352 passing attempts this season (7.1% target share).

He has racked up 6.2 yards per target (154 yards on 25 targets).

Hodgins has made two touchdown catches this year in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 13.3% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With three red zone targets, Hodgins has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

Hodgins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

