Will Isaiah Hodgins pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the New York Giants clash with the Green Bay Packers on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will Isaiah Hodgins score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Hodgins has posted a 154-yard season on 15 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 25 occasions, and averages 15.4 yards.

Hodgins has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Isaiah Hodgins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 3 1 24 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 5 4 40 1 Week 3 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 24 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 7 Commanders 4 2 13 0 Week 9 @Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 11 @Commanders 3 2 22 0 Week 12 Patriots 1 1 12 1

