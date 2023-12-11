Jalen Brunson plus his New York Knicks teammates hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Brunson totaled 23 points and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 133-123 loss versus the Celtics.

Below we will break down Brunson's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.8 27.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.2 Assists 5.5 5.5 6.4 PRA -- 33.9 37.7 PR -- 28.4 31.3 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.1



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Brunson has made 8.9 field goals per game, which accounts for 22.1% of his team's total makes.

Brunson is averaging 6.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brunson's opponents, the Raptors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 99.9 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Raptors have conceded 112.8 points per contest, which is 15th-best in the NBA.

The Raptors are the 11th-ranked team in the league, allowing 43.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Raptors are 16th in the NBA, conceding 26.2 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors have allowed 12.4 makes per game, 14th in the NBA.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 37 22 5 8 3 0 1

