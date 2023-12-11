When Jalin Hyatt hits the gridiron for the New York Giants in their Week 14 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Jalin Hyatt score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Hyatt has put up a 330-yard year thus far (36.7 yards per game), hauling in 17 throws out of 28 targets.

Having played nine games this season, Hyatt has not had a TD reception.

Jalin Hyatt Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 2 2 89 0 Week 4 Seahawks 2 2 10 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 3 21 0 Week 7 Commanders 5 2 75 0 Week 9 @Raiders 5 2 19 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Commanders 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Patriots 6 5 109 0

