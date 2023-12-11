Josh Hart and his New York Knicks teammates face the Toronto Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hart, in his last time out, had six points, six rebounds and seven assists in a 133-123 loss to the Celtics.

With prop bets available for Hart, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.2 9.2 Rebounds 6.5 6.1 5.5 Assists -- 2.7 2.7 PRA -- 17 17.4 PR -- 14.3 14.7



Josh Hart Insights vs. the Raptors

Hart has taken 6.9 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 7.7% and 8.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Hart's Knicks average 99.9 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Raptors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Raptors have given up 112.8 points per contest, which is 15th-best in the league.

The Raptors are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 43.5 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 26.2 assists per game, the Raptors are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Josh Hart vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 31 17 8 2 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.