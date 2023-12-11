Julius Randle's New York Knicks take the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Randle, in his previous game (December 8 loss against the Celtics), posted 20 points.

Now let's examine Randle's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.4 24.0 Rebounds 9.5 9.7 9.1 Assists 5.5 5.4 5.6 PRA -- 36.5 38.7 PR -- 31.1 33.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 19.4% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.3 per contest.

He's attempted 5.6 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.9. His opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.8 points per contest, the Raptors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Raptors are ranked 11th in the NBA, conceding 43.5 rebounds per game.

The Raptors are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 26.2 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors are ranked 14th in the league, giving up 12.4 makes per contest.

Julius Randle vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 35 20 10 9 1 0 0

