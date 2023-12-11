The Brooklyn Nets (12-9) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (12-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and YES.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and YES

NBCS-CA and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 117 - Nets 116

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4.5)

Nets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.3)

Kings (-0.3) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.6

The Nets (16-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55% of the time, 21.2% more often than the Kings (11-9-0) this year.

Brooklyn covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 71.4% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (50%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Brooklyn and its opponents don't do it as often (52.4% of the time) as Sacramento and its opponents (55%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Kings are 8-6, a better tally than the Nets have recorded (4-8) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Performance Insights

On offense the Nets are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA (116.9 points per game). Defensively they are 17th (113.1 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Brooklyn is best in the NBA in rebounds (48.3 per game) and 13th in rebounds conceded (43.7).

With 26 assists per game, the Nets are 13th in the league.

Brooklyn is ninth in the league in turnovers per game (12.5) and worst in turnovers forced (11.1).

In 2023-24 the Nets are third-best in the league in 3-point makes (14.8 per game), and best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.