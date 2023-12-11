At Madison Square Garden on Monday, December 11, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (9-13) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the New York Knicks (12-9) at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on MSG and TSN.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Raptors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and TSN

MSG and TSN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +69 scoring differential overall. They put up 112 points per game (21st in the NBA) and give up 108.7 per outing (third in the league).

The Raptors' -38 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 111 points per game (23rd in NBA) while allowing 112.8 per contest (15th in league).

These two teams score a combined 223 points per game, 5.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 221.5 combined points per game, four more points than this contest's over/under.

New York has covered 11 times in 21 matchups with a spread this season.

Toronto has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Raptors +25000 +10000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.