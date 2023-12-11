The Toronto Raptors (9-13) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (12-9) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs on MSG and TSN.

Knicks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Knicks vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Raptors 107

Knicks vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 4.5)

Knicks (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-8.3)

Knicks (-8.3) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Over (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.3

The Knicks have put together an 11-10-0 ATS record this season compared to the 11-11-0 mark from the Raptors.

New York (5-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (55.6%) than Toronto (3-3) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (50%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Toronto and its opponents aren't as successful (50% of the time) as New York and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Raptors are 4-9, while the Knicks are 9-2 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks are averaging 112 points per game this year (21st-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived on defense, allowing just 108.7 points per contest (third-best).

When it comes to rebounding, everything is clicking for New York, who is pulling down 46 boards per game (fifth-best in NBA) and allowing 40.4 boards per contest (second-best).

The Knicks haven't posted many assists this year, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 23.5 assists per game.

New York ranks seventh in the NBA with 12.3 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 13.8 forced turnovers per game.

So far this season, the Knicks are sinking 13.4 threes per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.7% (seventh-ranked) from downtown.

