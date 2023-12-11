The New York Knicks (9-7) are home in Atlantic Division action against the Toronto Raptors (8-9) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first contest between these clubs this season.

Knicks vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG, TSN

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averages 19.6 points, 9.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 38.7% from the floor and 27.4% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Brunson posts 24.9 points, 5.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Mitchell Robinson puts up 6.3 points, 11.3 boards and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Immanuel Quickley averages 15.9 points, 3.4 boards and 3.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Josh Hart posts 7.1 points, 6.1 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes provides 19.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game for the Raptors.

The Raptors are getting 20.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Pascal Siakam this year.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He is sinking 45.5% of his shots from the field and 36.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Raptors are getting 11.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl this year.

The Raptors are getting 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from OG Anunoby this season.

Knicks vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Knicks Raptors 109.7 Points Avg. 111.9 105.9 Points Allowed Avg. 112.4 44.0% Field Goal % 46.9% 37.1% Three Point % 34.2%

