Knicks vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Raptors (9-13) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (12-9) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under is set at 217.5 for the matchup.
Knicks vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and TSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-4.5
|217.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 217.5 points 11 times.
- The average point total in New York's outings this year is 220.7, 3.2 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Knicks' ATS record is 11-10-0 this season.
- This season, New York has won nine out of the 11 games, or 81.8%, in which it has been favored.
- New York has a record of 6-1 when it's favored by -210 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Knicks.
Knicks vs Raptors Additional Info
|Knicks vs Raptors Injury Report
|Knicks vs Raptors Players to Watch
|Knicks vs Raptors Odds/Over/Under
Knicks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|11
|52.4%
|112.0
|223
|108.7
|221.5
|221.4
|Raptors
|13
|59.1%
|111.0
|223
|112.8
|221.5
|221.9
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.
- The Knicks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.
- New York has done a better job covering the spread on the road (7-5-0) than it has at home (4-5-0).
- The Knicks average 112.0 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 112.8 the Raptors allow.
- New York has an 8-4 record against the spread and a 9-3 record overall when putting up more than 112.8 points.
Knicks vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|11-10
|5-4
|11-10
|Raptors
|11-11
|3-3
|11-11
Knicks vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Knicks
|Raptors
|112.0
|111.0
|21
|23
|8-4
|7-3
|9-3
|8-2
|108.7
|112.8
|3
|15
|9-4
|7-2
|9-4
|5-4
