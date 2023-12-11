The Toronto Raptors (9-13) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (12-9) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under is set at 217.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and TSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -4.5 217.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 217.5 points 11 times.

The average point total in New York's outings this year is 220.7, 3.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Knicks' ATS record is 11-10-0 this season.

This season, New York has won nine out of the 11 games, or 81.8%, in which it has been favored.

New York has a record of 6-1 when it's favored by -210 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Raptors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 11 52.4% 112.0 223 108.7 221.5 221.4 Raptors 13 59.1% 111.0 223 112.8 221.5 221.9

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Knicks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.

New York has done a better job covering the spread on the road (7-5-0) than it has at home (4-5-0).

The Knicks average 112.0 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 112.8 the Raptors allow.

New York has an 8-4 record against the spread and a 9-3 record overall when putting up more than 112.8 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Knicks vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Knicks and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 11-10 5-4 11-10 Raptors 11-11 3-3 11-11

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs. Raptors Point Insights

Knicks Raptors 112.0 Points Scored (PG) 111.0 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 8-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-3 9-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-2 108.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.8 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 9-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-2 9-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.