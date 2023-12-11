As they ready for a game against the Toronto Raptors (9-13), the New York Knicks (12-9) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11 at Madison Square Garden.

Last time out, the Knicks lost 133-123 to the Celtics on Friday. RJ Barrett scored a team-leading 23 points for the Knicks in the loss.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG DaQuan Jeffries SG Questionable Illness 1.0 0.4 0.1 Evan Fournier SG Questionable Illness 2.0 1.0 1.0

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Knicks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and TSN

