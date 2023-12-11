The Toronto Raptors (9-13) will look to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (12-9) on December 11, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Knicks vs Raptors Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 45% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Raptors allow to opponents.

New York is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Knicks are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank sixth.

The Knicks put up 112 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 112.8 the Raptors allow.

New York has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 112.8 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Knicks are putting up 0.6 fewer points per game (111.7) than they are when playing on the road (112.3).

Defensively New York has played better at home this season, giving up 103.2 points per game, compared to 112.8 away from home.

The Knicks are averaging 13.6 threes per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.3 more threes and 1.5% points better than they're averaging on the road (13.3 threes per game, 37% three-point percentage).

Knicks Injuries