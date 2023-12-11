Bookmakers have set player props for Julius Randle, Scottie Barnes and others when the New York Knicks host the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and TSN

MSG and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -139)

Randle has put up 21.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has collected 9.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (9.5).

Randle's season-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Randle has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +106)

The 24.8 points Jalen Brunson scores per game are 0.3 more than his prop total on Monday (24.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 3.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).

Monday's assists over/under for Brunson (5.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He makes three three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -159)

Monday's over/under for Barnes is 20.5 points, 0.7 more than his season average.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).

Barnes' assist average -- 5.6 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (5.5).

Barnes' two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -141) 0.5 (Over: -143)

Pascal Siakam has averaged 20.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 points less than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (6.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Siakam has averaged five assists per game, 0.5 more than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Siakam's 0.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.