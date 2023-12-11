Julius Randle, Top Knicks Players to Watch vs. the Raptors - December 11
Madison Square Garden is where the New York Knicks (12-9) and Toronto Raptors (9-13) will go head to head on Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Julius Randle is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MSG, TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Knicks' Last Game
The Knicks lost their most recent game to the Celtics, 133-123, on Friday. RJ Barrett led the way with 23 points, and also had three rebounds and three assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|RJ Barrett
|23
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Jalen Brunson
|23
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Julius Randle
|20
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
Knicks vs Raptors Additional Info
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle is averaging 21.4 points, 5.4 assists and 9.7 boards per contest.
- Jalen Brunson averages 24.8 points, 3.6 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 44.1% from downtown, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Mitchell Robinson is posting 6.2 points, 0.7 assists and 10.3 boards per contest.
- Immanuel Quickley's numbers for the season are 15.0 points, 2.9 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josh Hart puts up 8.2 points, 6.1 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|27.1
|4.2
|6.4
|1.0
|0.1
|3.1
|Julius Randle
|24.0
|9.1
|5.6
|0.4
|0.4
|1.6
|Mitchell Robinson
|5.8
|8.7
|1.0
|1.5
|1.6
|0.0
|Josh Hart
|9.2
|5.5
|2.7
|1.2
|0.4
|1.2
|RJ Barrett
|14.8
|3.8
|2.0
|0.4
|0.1
|1.1
