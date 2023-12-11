Madison Square Garden is where the New York Knicks (12-9) and Toronto Raptors (9-13) will go head to head on Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Julius Randle is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Raptors

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: MSG, TSN

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks lost their most recent game to the Celtics, 133-123, on Friday. RJ Barrett led the way with 23 points, and also had three rebounds and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM RJ Barrett 23 3 3 1 0 2 Jalen Brunson 23 1 4 1 0 0 Julius Randle 20 5 3 1 1 3

Knicks vs Raptors Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is averaging 21.4 points, 5.4 assists and 9.7 boards per contest.

Jalen Brunson averages 24.8 points, 3.6 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 44.1% from downtown, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mitchell Robinson is posting 6.2 points, 0.7 assists and 10.3 boards per contest.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers for the season are 15.0 points, 2.9 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Hart puts up 8.2 points, 6.1 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 27.1 4.2 6.4 1.0 0.1 3.1 Julius Randle 24.0 9.1 5.6 0.4 0.4 1.6 Mitchell Robinson 5.8 8.7 1.0 1.5 1.6 0.0 Josh Hart 9.2 5.5 2.7 1.2 0.4 1.2 RJ Barrett 14.8 3.8 2.0 0.4 0.1 1.1

