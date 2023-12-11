New York Giants running back Matt Breida has a good matchup in Week 14 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are conceding the third-most rushing yards in the league, 136.3 per game.

Breida, on 50 carries, has recorded 125 rushing yards (10.4 ypg). He has scored one TD on the ground. Breida also has 14 receptions for 74 yards (6.2 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Breida and the Giants with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Breida vs. the Packers

Breida vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 14 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 14 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Four opposing rushers have recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Packers during the 2023 season.

Nine opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 136.3 rushing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the 30th-ranked run defense in the league this year.

So far this year, the Packers have allowed 11 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks 16th in the NFL.

Watch Giants vs Packers on Fubo!

Giants Player Previews

Matt Breida Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 7.5 (-125)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Breida with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Breida Rushing Insights

Breida has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in four opportunities this season.

The Giants pass on 51.8% of their plays and run on 48.2%. They are 32nd in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 15.2% of his team's 328 rushing attempts this season (50).

Breida has rushed for a touchdown once this season in 12 games played.

He has scored one of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (6.7%).

He has eight red zone rushing carries (16.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Matt Breida Receiving Props vs the Packers

Receiving Yards: 1.5 (-111)

Breida Receiving Insights

Breida has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of three games (33.3%).

Breida has 4.8% of his team's target share (17 targets on 352 passing attempts).

He averages 4.4 yards per target this season (74 yards on 17 targets).

Breida, in 12 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Breida's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Patriots 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.