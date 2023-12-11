With the New York Giants squaring off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Matt Breida a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Breida will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Matt Breida score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Breida has 125 yards on 50 carries (10.4 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Breida also has 14 receptions for 74 yards (6.2 per game).

Breida has one rushing touchdown in 12 games.

Matt Breida Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 2 9 0 1 -3 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 4 17 1 3 1 0 Week 4 Seahawks 14 30 0 5 48 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 9 21 0 1 3 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Commanders 3 4 0 1 5 0 Week 8 Jets 5 13 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Raiders 2 5 0 1 6 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Commanders 3 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 2 6 0 1 10 0

Rep Matt Breida with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.