Mikal Bridges and his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 8, Bridges put up 21 points and two blocks in a 124-97 win against the Wizards.

In this article, we look at Bridges' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.2 26.4 Rebounds 5.5 6.0 5.9 Assists 3.5 4.0 4.2 PRA -- 33.2 36.5 PR -- 29.2 32.3 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.4



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Kings

Bridges has taken 17.2 shots per game this season and made 8.5 per game, which account for 18.8% and 19.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 14.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Bridges' Nets average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.5 possessions per contest.

Allowing 116.7 points per game, the Kings are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Kings are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.8 rebounds per game.

The Kings give up 27.6 assists per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Kings have conceded 12.0 makes per game, 11th in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 35 23 4 2 2 0 1 11/28/2022 40 13 8 7 1 3 3

