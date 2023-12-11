Mikal Bridges vs. Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
At Golden 1 Center on Monday, December 11, Nicolas Claxton's Brooklyn Nets (12-9) take to the road to match up with the Sacramento Kings (12-8). The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET.
Nets vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Mikal Bridges vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Mikal Bridges
|Domantas Sabonis
|Total Fantasy Pts
|778.9
|883.6
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|37.1
|44.2
|Fantasy Rank
|13
|32
Mikal Bridges vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights
Mikal Bridges & the Nets
- Mikal Bridges provides the Nets 23.2 points, 6 boards and 4 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.
- The Nets outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and giving up 113.1 per outing, 17th in NBA) and have a +79 scoring differential.
- Brooklyn records 48.3 rebounds per game (first in league) while conceding 43.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.6 boards per game.
- The Nets make 14.8 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) at a 38.7% rate (first in NBA), compared to the 13.4 per game their opponents make, at a 35.2% rate.
- Brooklyn loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.5 (ninth in league) while its opponents average 11.1.
Domantas Sabonis & the Kings
- Domantas Sabonis' numbers for the season are 18.8 points, 7 assists and 12.2 boards per game, shooting 57.5% from the floor.
- The Kings score 116.4 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 116.7 (21st in the league) for a -6 scoring differential overall.
- Sacramento ranks 16th in the NBA at 44 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.8 its opponents average.
- The Kings knock down 2.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.7 (fifth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.
- Sacramento forces 13.5 turnovers per game (15th in the league) while committing 13 (12th in NBA play).
Mikal Bridges vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Mikal Bridges
|Domantas Sabonis
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|2.4
|-2.6
|Usage Percentage
|26.6%
|21.7%
|True Shooting Pct
|60.1%
|62.7%
|Total Rebound Pct
|9.1%
|19%
|Assist Pct
|17.3%
|30%
