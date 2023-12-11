At Golden 1 Center on Monday, December 11, Nicolas Claxton's Brooklyn Nets (12-9) take to the road to match up with the Sacramento Kings (12-8). The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET.

Nets vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES

NBCS-CA and YES Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mikal Bridges vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Mikal Bridges Domantas Sabonis Total Fantasy Pts 778.9 883.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.1 44.2 Fantasy Rank 13 32

Mikal Bridges vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Mikal Bridges provides the Nets 23.2 points, 6 boards and 4 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Nets outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and giving up 113.1 per outing, 17th in NBA) and have a +79 scoring differential.

Brooklyn records 48.3 rebounds per game (first in league) while conceding 43.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.6 boards per game.

The Nets make 14.8 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) at a 38.7% rate (first in NBA), compared to the 13.4 per game their opponents make, at a 35.2% rate.

Brooklyn loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.5 (ninth in league) while its opponents average 11.1.

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Domantas Sabonis' numbers for the season are 18.8 points, 7 assists and 12.2 boards per game, shooting 57.5% from the floor.

The Kings score 116.4 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 116.7 (21st in the league) for a -6 scoring differential overall.

Sacramento ranks 16th in the NBA at 44 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.8 its opponents average.

The Kings knock down 2.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.7 (fifth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.

Sacramento forces 13.5 turnovers per game (15th in the league) while committing 13 (12th in NBA play).

Mikal Bridges vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats

Stat Mikal Bridges Domantas Sabonis Plus/Minus Per Game 2.4 -2.6 Usage Percentage 26.6% 21.7% True Shooting Pct 60.1% 62.7% Total Rebound Pct 9.1% 19% Assist Pct 17.3% 30%

