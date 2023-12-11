High school basketball is on the schedule today in Nassau County, New York, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nassau County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Hempstead High School at Farmingdale Senior High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 11
  • Location: Farmingdale, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.