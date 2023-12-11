On Monday, December 11, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, the Brooklyn Nets (12-9) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Sacramento Kings (12-8). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and YES.

Nets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and YES

NBCS-CA and YES Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Nets vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-5.5) 234.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-5.5) 235 -230 +190 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nets vs Kings Additional Info

Nets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings average 116.4 points per game (ninth in the league) while allowing 116.7 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a -6 scoring differential overall.

The Nets' +79 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) while allowing 113.1 per contest (17th in league).

The teams average 233.3 points per game combined, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 229.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Sacramento is 11-9-0 ATS this season.

Brooklyn has compiled a 16-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Nets and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +20000 +10000 - Kings +4000 +1300 -

