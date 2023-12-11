Nets vs. Kings December 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento Kings (9-6) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (8-8) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and YES.
Nets vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA, YES
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges generates 21.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Nets.
- Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He's draining 41.4% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.
- Royce O'Neale is putting up 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He is making 37.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.
- The Nets are getting 15.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Lonnie Walker IV this season.
- The Nets are getting 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith this year.
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis posts 19.9 points, 7.0 assists and 12.3 rebounds per game.
- De'Aaron Fox averages 29.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Malik Monk averages 13.2 points, 2.8 boards and 5.0 assists per contest, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 40.0% from downtown with 2.4 made treys per contest.
- Keegan Murray puts up 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 39.0% from the field and 28.7% from downtown with 2.1 made treys per game.
- Kevin Huerter averages 12.6 points, 4.3 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.0% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown with 2.5 made treys per contest.
Nets vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Nets
|115.5
|Points Avg.
|115.3
|115.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.6
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.2%
|35.2%
|Three Point %
|39.2%
