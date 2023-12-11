The Sacramento Kings (9-6) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (8-8) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and YES.

Nets vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, YES

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges generates 21.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Nets.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He's draining 41.4% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.

Royce O'Neale is putting up 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He is making 37.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Nets are getting 15.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Lonnie Walker IV this season.

The Nets are getting 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith this year.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis posts 19.9 points, 7.0 assists and 12.3 rebounds per game.

De'Aaron Fox averages 29.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Malik Monk averages 13.2 points, 2.8 boards and 5.0 assists per contest, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 40.0% from downtown with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Keegan Murray puts up 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 39.0% from the field and 28.7% from downtown with 2.1 made treys per game.

Kevin Huerter averages 12.6 points, 4.3 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.0% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Nets vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Nets 115.5 Points Avg. 115.3 115.3 Points Allowed Avg. 114.6 46.4% Field Goal % 47.2% 35.2% Three Point % 39.2%

